ScPrime Price Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. During the last week, ScPrime has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for about $0.0724 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. ScPrime has a total market cap of $2.71 million and $21,789.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002344 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000482 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00052665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00052401 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.52 or 0.00132683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.43 or 0.00151007 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 44,103,497 coins and its circulating supply is 37,419,886 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

