Scrypta (LYRA) Hits Market Cap of $90,374.51

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded down 23.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. During the last week, Scrypta has traded down 35% against the dollar. Scrypta has a market cap of $90,374.51 and approximately $13.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scrypta coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Scrypta alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00022731 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001416 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000134 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000719 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Scrypta Coin Profile

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 20,818,115 coins and its circulating supply is 18,018,115 coins. Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scrypta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scrypta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.