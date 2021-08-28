Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 498.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,327 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SEA by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in SEA by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in SEA by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,539 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in SEA by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

SE stock opened at $321.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $289.70. Sea Limited has a one year low of $135.28 and a one year high of $328.35.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SE. Cowen raised their price target on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SEA from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.17.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

