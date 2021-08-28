Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Holdings Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Seagen worth $23,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

SGEN stock opened at $166.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.65. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $120,085.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $82,375.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,750 shares of company stock valued at $18,451,372 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SGEN. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.75.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

