Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) Short Interest Update

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 102,500 shares, a growth of 132.4% from the July 29th total of 44,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seaport Global Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SGAM opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.98. Seaport Global Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.