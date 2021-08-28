SeChain Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,445.00 (SNN)

SeChain (CURRENCY:SNN) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last seven days, SeChain has traded 33.6% lower against the dollar. One SeChain coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SeChain has a market capitalization of $44,203.47 and approximately $2,445.00 worth of SeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SeChain’s total supply is 39,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,033,991,147 coins. The official website for SeChain is snn.cash . SeChain’s official Twitter account is @sechainsnn and its Facebook page is accessible here

