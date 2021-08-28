Secret Hits Market Capitalization of $115.74 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a market cap of $115.74 million and $2.53 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can currently be bought for about $1.66 or 0.00003396 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $237.44 or 0.00485652 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003321 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007679 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $534.96 or 0.01094186 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.