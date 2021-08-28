Seizert Capital Partners LLC Acquires 10,938 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,938 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Central Pacific Financial worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 86,028 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 41.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,394 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 18.4% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 526,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,054,000 after purchasing an additional 81,842 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Pacific Financial stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,526. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $736.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.34. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $28.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.57.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

