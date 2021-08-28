Seizert Capital Partners LLC Acquires 18,548 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,511 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,548 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of PGT Innovations worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 49,943 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 26.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 856,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,626,000 after purchasing an additional 180,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PGT Innovations by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $25,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $74,426. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

PGT Innovations stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.92. 425,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.99. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.06.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.90%. On average, analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

