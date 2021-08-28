Seizert Capital Partners LLC Acquires 23,073 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,073 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.0% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $41,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,186,000 after purchasing an additional 716,136 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,305,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,681,000 after purchasing an additional 194,920 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,395,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,909,000 after purchasing an additional 119,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,038,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,155,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $172.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,038,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,197,860. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

