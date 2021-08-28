Seizert Capital Partners LLC Acquires 41,814 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,814 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Super Micro Computer worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 23.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $345,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $119,677.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at $396,682.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $35.73. The stock had a trading volume of 302,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,789. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $40.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.14%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

