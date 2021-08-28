Seizert Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.10% of AMC Networks worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AMC Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,818,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,135,000 after acquiring an additional 292,885 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,196,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,790,000 after purchasing an additional 660,337 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,655,000 after purchasing an additional 73,805 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after buying an additional 9,903 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.70.

Shares of AMCX traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.24. The stock had a trading volume of 299,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.66. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $83.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.28.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.27. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 64.53%. The firm had revenue of $771.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

