Seizert Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,206 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Hilltop worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,497,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,123,000 after acquiring an additional 113,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 437.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 26,682 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter valued at about $15,458,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hilltop by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,841,000 after acquiring an additional 317,902 shares in the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HTH traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.21. The company had a trading volume of 556,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,692. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.03.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $447.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.49 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

In other Hilltop news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $990,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Hilltop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

