Seizert Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in XPEL were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 31.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get XPEL alerts:

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $1,138,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,194,656 shares in the company, valued at $86,373,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,500 shares of company stock worth $19,945,945. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XPEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of XPEL traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.82. The stock had a trading volume of 313,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,572. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.06 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.17. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. Equities analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.