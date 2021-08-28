Seizert Capital Partners LLC Buys 15,693 Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,693 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Echo Global Logistics worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECHO. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 35.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the second quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 615,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,776,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ECHO shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.56. The stock had a trading volume of 230,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.04 million, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.30. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.46%. Analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

