Seizert Capital Partners LLC Buys 17,361 Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,361 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Independent Bank worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 48.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Independent Bank by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBCP. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

IBCP stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.21. The company had a trading volume of 60,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $456.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.13. Independent Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $24.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.05.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 31.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.20%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

