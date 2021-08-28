Seizert Capital Partners LLC Buys 29,482 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,482 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.39% of HomeStreet worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the first quarter worth about $82,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Douglas Irvine Smith bought 10,117 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $389,099.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Michel purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HMST traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,440. HomeStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.98.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

