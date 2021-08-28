Seizert Capital Partners LLC Buys 32,874 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 81.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,874 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Acushnet worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter worth $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 25.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 134.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Acushnet in the first quarter valued at $169,000. 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

GOLF traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,734. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.88. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $56.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $624.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.90 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

