Seizert Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,285 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 53,707 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Investors Bancorp worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ISBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens raised shares of Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.09.

ISBC stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,302,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,491. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.88. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.14. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

