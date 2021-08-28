Seizert Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,858 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.12% of EVERTEC worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVTC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in EVERTEC by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 45.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVTC. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

EVTC stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.38. 318,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,667. EVERTEC, Inc. has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $46.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.39.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.58 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 51.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

