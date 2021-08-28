Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $2.44 Million Position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,477 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.11% of SciPlay worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPL. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SciPlay in the second quarter worth about $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in SciPlay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SciPlay alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCPL shares. Truist Securities lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of SciPlay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SciPlay from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.46.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.08. 1,357,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,315. SciPlay Co. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.39.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.25 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that SciPlay Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL).

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.