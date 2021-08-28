Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Gentherm worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 392.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the first quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,770 shares of company stock worth $224,146 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on THRM shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

THRM traded up $3.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.98. The company had a trading volume of 201,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.49. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.99 and a 12 month high of $88.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.25.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

