Seizert Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,028 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Washington Federal worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 301.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,791,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Washington Federal by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,785,000 after purchasing an additional 597,517 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 162.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 268,342 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Washington Federal by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,096,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,779,000 after purchasing an additional 258,764 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 698,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,514,000 after buying an additional 186,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAFD traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.67. The company had a trading volume of 358,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.91. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $141.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.97 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 25.80%. Washington Federal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

