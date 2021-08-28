Seizert Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of ASGN worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 3.7% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 736,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,336,000 after acquiring an additional 26,260 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in ASGN by 1.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 659,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in ASGN by 7.8% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 121,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,637,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 6.3% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 18,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 153.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 10,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Hanson restated a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NYSE ASGN traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.15. ASGN Incorporated has a 12 month low of $61.70 and a 12 month high of $114.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.19.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $974.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $911,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,250 shares of company stock worth $5,807,527 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

