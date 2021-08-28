Seizert Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.63 Million in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 192.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,872 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 715.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 520,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,389,000 after buying an additional 456,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,084,000 after buying an additional 331,528 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 101.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 366,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,844,000 after acquiring an additional 184,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 59.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 412,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,309,000 after acquiring an additional 153,641 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on EBS. TheStreet cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

Shares of EBS traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.16. 476,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,645. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.08. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.07 and a 12-month high of $127.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.31.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 17.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

