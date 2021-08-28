Seizert Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,632 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Eagle Bancorp worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,022,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,287 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 19.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,595,000 after buying an additional 223,377 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,985,000 after acquiring an additional 36,179 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 129.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 113,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 40,128 shares in the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.00. 146,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,548. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $59.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.