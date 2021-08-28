Seizert Capital Partners LLC Purchases 106,815 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,815 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.64% of The Hackett Group worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in The Hackett Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 11,754 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.48. 64,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,908. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.19. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 95.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.