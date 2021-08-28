Seizert Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,786 Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,193,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,813,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 4,346.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 104,444 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,300,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMEH. Barclays began coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ AMEH traded up $5.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,761. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.67 per share, with a total value of $2,946,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $242,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,110,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,936,673.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

