Seizert Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,927 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $417,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 218,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,994,000 after purchasing an additional 46,791 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 78.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 22.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

MSGE traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.07. The company had a trading volume of 531,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,805. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12-month low of $60.26 and a 12-month high of $121.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 228.43%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1008.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.