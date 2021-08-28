Seizert Capital Partners LLC Purchases 4,927 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of TreeHouse Foods worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Shares of THS stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,300. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.33 and a 12-month high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on THS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.