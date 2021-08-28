Seizert Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 17,449 Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,449 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Alarm.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 9.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 207.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Simone Wu sold 1,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $129,799.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,343.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 21,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $1,722,742.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,724,732.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,721 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,494 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

NASDAQ:ALRM traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.71. The stock had a trading volume of 228,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,688. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $52.35 and a one year high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.61.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $188.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

