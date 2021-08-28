Seizert Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,743,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,145,000 after buying an additional 82,394 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 14.8% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,035,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $212,651,000 after purchasing an additional 133,618 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 17.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,774,000 after purchasing an additional 137,392 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 17.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,906,000 after purchasing an additional 75,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 292,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ICUI shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on ICU Medical from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

ICUI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.03. The stock had a trading volume of 82,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,957. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.05. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.18 and a 52-week high of $227.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 0.59.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

