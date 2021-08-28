Seizert Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 49,907 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Criteo worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Criteo in the first quarter worth approximately $29,444,000. Dendur Capital LP purchased a new position in Criteo in the first quarter worth approximately $21,481,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo in the first quarter valued at $16,984,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at $14,541,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRTO shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.88.

NASDAQ:CRTO traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.13. The stock had a trading volume of 158,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,516. Criteo S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.75 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

