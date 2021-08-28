Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 14,807 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,019 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 14,807 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Zumiez worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zumiez during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 404.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 7,631.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 81.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the first quarter worth $116,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zumiez news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $254,559.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 1,851 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $91,680.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,439.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,097 shares of company stock worth $792,455 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

ZUMZ traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.67. The stock had a trading volume of 361,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,188. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.58. Zumiez Inc. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.74.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.85 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

