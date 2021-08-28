Senior (LON:SNR) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $163.35

Senior plc (LON:SNR)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 163.35 ($2.13) and traded as high as GBX 180.10 ($2.35). Senior shares last traded at GBX 178.30 ($2.33), with a volume of 191,827 shares changing hands.

SNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Senior from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 177 ($2.31) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Senior from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Senior from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Senior in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 137.83 ($1.80).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 163.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £747.82 million and a P/E ratio of -25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

