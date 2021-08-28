Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Update

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 180,300 shares, an increase of 80.1% from the July 29th total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AIHS opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79. Senmiao Technology has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative net margin of 213.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,608.66%. The company had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Senmiao Technology in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senmiao Technology during the first quarter worth $42,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Senmiao Technology by 78.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 139,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 61,413 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Senmiao Technology during the first quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Senmiao Technology by 423.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 141,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which facilitate automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers to meet their personal needs. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

