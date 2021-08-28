Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.64 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $91.28 million and approximately $17.64 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

