Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.44% of Service Co. International worth $39,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 108,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $6,808,965.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,662 shares in the company, valued at $73,501,560.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 21,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $1,362,096.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,803 shares of company stock valued at $29,948,804 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE:SCI traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.67. 602,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,484. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $65.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $987.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

