ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Position Boosted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ServiceNow worth $96,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,241,000 after buying an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 10.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,708,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 43.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 25.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW traded up $8.37 on Friday, hitting $632.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,281. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $575.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $432.85 and a fifty-two week high of $635.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,921.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,385 shares of company stock worth $25,811,627 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.90.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

