ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Stake Increased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $11,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $483,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $41,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $74.05 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.93 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.70.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

