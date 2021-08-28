Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 136.4% from the July 29th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SVNDY stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.20. Seven & i has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $24.02.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.31 billion. Seven & i had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 9.59%. Research analysts forecast that Seven & i will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seven & i from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Seven & i Company Profile

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, management, and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Convenience Store, Oversea Convenience Store, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty store, and Others.

