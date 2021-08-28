Severfield (LON:SFR) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $79.79

Shares of Severfield plc (LON:SFR) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 79.79 ($1.04) and traded as high as GBX 83.30 ($1.09). Severfield shares last traded at GBX 82.20 ($1.07), with a volume of 776,836 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 79.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £253.37 million and a PE ratio of 14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Get Severfield alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Severfield’s previous dividend of $1.10. Severfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.52%.

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Severfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.