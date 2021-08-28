Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2,711.75

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,711.75 ($35.43) and traded as high as GBX 2,791 ($36.46). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,768 ($36.16), with a volume of 614,175 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SVT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) target price on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,711.75.

In other news, insider James Bowling sold 17,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,738 ($35.77), for a total transaction of £475,289.42 ($620,968.67).

About Severn Trent (LON:SVT)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.