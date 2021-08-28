SHIELD (XSH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $125,380.30 and approximately $1.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,891.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.69 or 0.06642656 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $628.75 or 0.01286002 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.38 or 0.00354613 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.87 or 0.00130638 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.35 or 0.00618404 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00337984 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006113 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 77% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.76 or 0.00304258 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

