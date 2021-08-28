Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Update

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 84.8% from the July 29th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of SMNNY stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $28.83. The stock had a trading volume of 18,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,195. Shimano has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $29.77. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.11.

Get Shimano alerts:

Shimano Company Profile

Shimano, Inc engages in the development, production and distribution of bicycle components, fishing tackle, and rowing equipments. It operates through the following segments: Bicycle Components, Fishing Tackle, and Others. The Bicycle Components segment manufactures and sells derailleur gears, brakes, wheel and other related products.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Shimano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.