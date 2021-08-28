ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stake Raised by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of ShockWave Medical worth $11,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 1.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 12.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 11.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 10.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWAV stock opened at $210.94 on Friday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $218.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 6.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.06. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.87 and a beta of 1.27.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura Francis sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total transaction of $502,227.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,413.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.66, for a total value of $446,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,407.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,700 shares of company stock worth $13,886,957 in the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.57.

ShockWave Medical Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

