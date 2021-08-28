Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Shopify worth $158,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Shopify by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,531.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,507.85. The stock has a market cap of $191.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $839.40 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.53.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.