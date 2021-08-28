Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Guggenheim

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Guggenheim in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

SHOP has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.53.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $15.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,531.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,817. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,507.85. The firm has a market cap of $191.06 billion, a PE ratio of 79.06, a P/E/G ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 1-year low of $839.40 and a 1-year high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

