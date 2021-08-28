Short Interest in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Decreases By 48.2%

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decline of 48.2% from the July 29th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRKR. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 36Kr during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in 36Kr during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in 36Kr in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

KRKR traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,078. 36Kr has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $65.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.02. 36Kr had a negative return on equity of 52.87% and a negative net margin of 61.60%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of 36Kr in a research note on Wednesday.

36Kr Company Profile

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

