Short Interest in Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Increases By 127.3%

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 313,200 shares, a growth of 127.3% from the July 29th total of 137,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 348.0 days.

AEGXF has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.04 price objective (down previously from C$22.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$16.31 price objective (down previously from C$19.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.31 price objective (down previously from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.31 price objective (down previously from C$23.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aecon Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.59.

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.41. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $16.64.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

